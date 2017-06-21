Tom Cruise showed up to the set of Risky Business acting like the clean-cut, white-toothed, upstanding young teen he plays at the beginning of the film. According to an excerpt from his co-star Curtis Armstrong’s memoir, he kept his room squeaky clean and turned down invitations to go out for drinks to work out, study his lines, and read the Bible before bed. But when Armstrong actually went back past Cruise’s room late one night, he found “three or four young girls — late teens, I suspect — lined up in the hall.” Just then, the door opened, a girl came out adjusting her hair, while the first one in line stepped into Cruise’s room. “This was a young man who knew something about time management,” Armstrong writes, “and understood how to successfully juggle Bible study and blow jobs.”