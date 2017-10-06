Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:57 p.m.

The Mummy Is the Latest Summer Season Flop

Universal had a lot riding on this reboot, which is rather puzzling.

Yesterday at 11:26 p.m.

Trump and Hillary Were Hard to Avoid at the Battlestar Galactica Cast Reunion

In a series of eloquent responses, Mary McDonnell reprised her role as the president we wish we had.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Orphan Black Season Premiere Recap: The Island of Dr. Westmore(au)land

Neos never say die.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Doctor Who Recap: God Save the Queen

“Empress of Mars” brings Doctor Who back to the sci-fi basics.

Yesterday at 8:19 p.m.

Is an Alias Revival in the Cards? Its Writers Seem to Think So

They just want to make sure they have the right idea for it.

Yesterday at 7:18 p.m.

Rival Networks Are Really Happy That Netflix Is Finally Canceling Its Shows

“I’m glad they’re canceling shows,” FX’s president bluntly declared.

Yesterday at 4:25 p.m.

Great Actor, Batman: Adam West’s Influence Continues to Shape Hollywood

He made the Dark Knight a hit in the 1960s, and impacted every depiction of the character that followed.

Yesterday at 2:45 p.m.

Katy Perry Livestreamed an Intense Therapy Session

She revealed that she once had suicidal thoughts.

Yesterday at 2:36 p.m.

Netflix Issues Unusual Statement to Apologize for Sense8’s Cancellation

“We’ve thought long and hard here.”

Yesterday at 1:07 p.m.

Here’s Salma Hayek Recounting That Time Trump Hit on Her

Shocking.

Yesterday at 12:57 p.m.

The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond Airlifted to Hospital After ‘Frightening’ Crash

Jeremy Clarkson said it was “the biggest crash” he’s ever seen.

Yesterday at 11:37 a.m.

Batman Star Adam West Dead at 88

Following a short battle with leukemia.

Yesterday at 11:09 a.m.

Julie Andrews Is Steering Clear of a Mary Poppins Sequel Cameo

For a very considerate reason.

Yesterday at 10:29 a.m.

Who Will Nathan Fillion Play in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events?

No unfortunate casting news here.

Yesterday at 9:50 a.m.

One How I Met Your Mother Star Thought the Finale Was a Huge Let Down for Fans

“It just seemed too quick.”

Yesterday at 8:46 a.m.

Diplo Is So Good at DJ-ing Not Even Intestinal Distress Can Stop Him

May we all be so committed to our respective crafts.

Yesterday at 8:33 a.m.

Kate McKinnon Celebrated Her SNL Season by Destroying NBC Property With a Hammer

As one does.

Yesterday at 1:09 a.m.

What We Learned From the First Black Panther Trailer

First off: Evil Michael B. Jordan is almost uncomfortably hot.

6/9/2017 at 10:44 p.m.

Ice Cube Schooled Bill Maher on How He Crossed the Line

Maher wasn’t so comfortable with apologizing, but he gave his guests the floor to treat his mistake as a teaching moment.

6/9/2017 at 9:34 p.m.

The First Black Panther Trailer is Here

Welcome to Wakanda.