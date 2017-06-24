Photo: Marvel

After a three-movie slump, the word is out: Spider-Man: Homecoming is a return to cinematic form for Marvel’s web-slinging superhero. Critics and fans who got an advanced look at the upcoming MCU film on Friday night quickly took to Twitter to express their enthusiasm, singling out Homecoming’s aversion to blockbuster clichés and the excellent performance of Tom Holland. Early reactions are so good, in fact, that many favorably — or at least seriously — compare it to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, widely considered the best of the Spidey films and among the best of all comic-book films.

SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING is my favorite of the Spider-Man movies so far. I like first two Sam Raimi ones but this is better. Avoid spoilers!! pic.twitter.com/bF4CsZsKU5 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 24, 2017

And because people will ask, Spider-Man: Homecoming is EASILY the best Spider-Man movie since Spider-Man 2. Close to Raimi's original. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2017

I still love Spider-Man 2 more, but #SpiderManHomecoming is right up there with it as one of the best Spidey, and superhero films out there. pic.twitter.com/3HPhEpdnKN — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) June 24, 2017

Best Spider-Man since Spider-Man 2. This movie is so much fun. Great cast. Great action. Villain was... meh. But other than that, great. — DanielR (@DanielRPK) June 17, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is one of the best Marvel movies and the best Spider-Man movie, period. So completely terrific, a true crowd pleaser. — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming...



My new favorite super hero movie of all time. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2017

Naturally, skepticism is already setting in:

*is reasonably excited for Spider-Man: Homecoming*



*reviews start saying it's better than Spider-Man 2*



Okay, hold the GODDAMN phone — Joshua MacDougall (@FreakinClever) June 24, 2017

wary of anyone who says the new spider-man is the best spider-man but doesn't consider it the best cbm (of which SPIDER-MAN 2 is) — cam c (@Lumetian) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man 2 is still the best Spider-Man movie. (I didn't see Spider-Man: Homecoming tonight, but c'mon, what are the odds.) — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) June 24, 2017

There are worse places to be than in a debate over whether you deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as Spider-Man 2 — as the old saying goes, if you’ve reached Twitter nitpicking over your superhero movie ranking, you’ve made it — and, inevitably, the comparisons will only get more intense as we edge closer to Homecoming’s July 7 release. As for those who might be thinking up other superlatives for the movie, know this: Anyone who says that this is Holland’s best performance to date had better be prepared to defend it.