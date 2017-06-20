Trevor Noah Calls Out the NRA for Silence on Philando Castile’s Death

After drudging through all the muck and mire of President Trump’s most recent snafu, Trevor Noah took a moment to discuss the death of Philando Castile. Last week, a Minnesota jury found the police officer who shot and killed Castile during a traffic stop — while his girlfriend in the car livestreamed the immediate aftermath on Facebook — not guilty. “Every time I watch that video, the question I ask myself is ‘How?’ Just how,” Noah says. “How does a black person not get shot in America? Because if you think about it, the bar is always moving. The goalposts are always shifting. There’s always a different thing that explains why a person got shot.” There’s one factor about Castile’s death that’s unique: He was a legal gun owner, who alerted the officer to his firearm. “In a story of a man being shot because he was lawfully armed, you would think that one group — one powerful group in America — would say something about this. There is one group you’d expect to be losing their goddamn minds about this: The NRA,” Noah says. “But for some strange reason on this particular case, they’ve been completely silent.”