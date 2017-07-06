Trevor Noah ‘Stops’ Trump’s Empty Promises By Signing a Worthless Document

Trevor Noah opened the Daily Show Tuesday night with a look at Donald Trump’s most recent accomplishments as president. Unfortunately, most of the actions taken by the Commander-in-Chief are less like done-deals and more like pieces of paper and Tweets suggesting vague ideas that maybe, one day, will happen if Congress or the Saudi Arabian government should ever wish to follow through. Trevor Noah is tired of all this fanfare over nothing, so he decides to beat Trump at his own game — by signing a very important looking document demanding changes he has no control over at his big boy desk.