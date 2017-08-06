Trevor Noah Investigates How Eric Trump Became ‘Heartless’

If villains aren’t born, but made, what happened to Eric Trump? After the president’s son told Sean Hannity that Democrats are “not even people,” Trevor Noah wanted to learn why Eric became the way that he is. Lucky for him, a recent Forbes article shed light on one theory. According to reports, The Eric Trump Foundation, which raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, for several years held an annual charity golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club with limited venue fees, so more of the money people gave to the event went straight to helping children with cancer. Starting in 2010, however, Donald Trump insisted that his son’s foundation pay full price, and then some, for use of the club — money that allegedly went into the Trump Organization’s coffers and not to sick kids. “Eric went from using his incredible privilege to help the less fortunate to being the guy skimming from charities,” Noah said. He added, “This is the curse of being one of Donald Trump’s children: You can try and be good, but he’ll be like, ‘No, no, no, don’t do that. You’re a Trump.’”