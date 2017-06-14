Trevor Noah Reveals Jeff Sessions’s ‘Magical Creature’ Powers

With no time to waste on rumors that President Trump is considering firing special prosecutor Robert Mueller (okay, a little bit of time to waste on that subject), Trevor Noah dove into Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. While there’s been plenty of discussion about Sessions’s use of different legal arguments to avoid speaking too much about his boss, Noah gets to the bottom of how Sessions dodged some difficult questions: Sessions is clearly a magical creature. Just like the arbitrary, complicated rules a fairy tale character must navigate when dealing with a sphinx, genie, or Rumpelstiltskin, so too did Senate committee members, especially if they wore a “D” next to their name.