Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:02 p.m.

Time to Get Your Hopes Up for a True Detective Season 3 Starring Mahershala Ali

Your casting dreams come True.

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

Adele Was Forced to Cancel Her Final Two Tour Dates Due to Damaged Vocal Cords

“I’m so desperate to do them I’ve even considered miming just to be in front of you and be with you.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Recap: Batter Up

The first-ever Batter Week is here!

Yesterday at 9:27 p.m.

James Cromwell Sentenced to 7 Days in Jail Over New York Energy Company Protest

The Young Pope actor refused to pay fines stemming from the 2015 sit-in.

Yesterday at 7:51 p.m.

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Will No Longer Feature a "Bride Auction"

One less awkward, pirate-related question you’ll have to field from your kids this summer.

Yesterday at 6:22 p.m.

The Carmichael Show Canceled by NBC

The throwback family sitcom garnered critical acclaim in its three seasons.

Yesterday at 4:40 p.m.

Two Hawaii Five-0 Stars Reportedly Leaving Show Over Salary Disputes

Kim and Park are credited with as many episodes as their two other co-stars, Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

8 Movies to See (or Skip) This July 4 Weekend

The next best thing to the Hamptons is your local theater.

Yesterday at 4:13 p.m.

We Might Know The Names of Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s New Twins

Always follow the trademarking receipts.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

Olivia de Havilland Has Apparently Seen Enough of Feud to Sue FX Over It

The Oscar winner is celebrating her 101st birthday with some legal action.

Yesterday at 3:57 p.m.

‘Jane Roe’ Speaks: Teresa Lancaster on The Keepers and Her Search for Justice

“There isn’t one day that goes by where I don’t hear Maskell’s name, and it’s haunting.”

Yesterday at 3:10 p.m.

When Did Arcade Fire and the Killers Become the Same Band?

Try to tell the difference between their new songs. We dare you.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

Jay-Z’s 4:44 and 6 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Jay-Z, Calvin Harris, Beach House, Washed Out, and more soundtrack for your summer.

Yesterday at 2:58 p.m.

After the Han Solo Firing, Will Hot Directors Work With Lucasfilm Again?

Who’s at fault? And what’s going on with Alden Ehrenreich?

Yesterday at 2:51 p.m.

Alec Baldwin’s George Washington Impression Is Super Trumpy

This one goes out to all the haters and the losers, especially that Alec Baldwin guy.

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Was Great Because It Was Bananas

The Freeform teen drama was a singularly crazy experience.

Yesterday at 2:09 p.m.

Movie Review: The House Doesn’t Win This Time

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star in an unfocused comedy that’s always about two steps from being actually amusing.

Yesterday at 1:53 p.m.

The Best Beats from 4:44 Producer No I.D.

A guide to some other beats that have defined him as an artist to revere.

Yesterday at 1:47 p.m.

Here Is Alexander Skarsgård’s (Bad) Idea for Big Little Lies Season Two

“So, it’s basically a badass revenge story …”

Yesterday at 1:39 p.m.

Dear White People Avoids Netflix’s Kill List, Gets Renewed for a Second Season

Stay woke.