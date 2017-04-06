With her One Love Manchester benefit show an unquestionable success, Ariana Grande had just one job left to do: brave it through the finale. Grande closed out her show first by inviting all the night’s performers – Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and more – back onto the stage while she sang “One More Time” (her hit which she’s also re-released to raise more money for the Manchester victims). That was just the beginning of the waterworks; she then returned to the stage alone to sing a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” In what will likely be one of the defining performances of her career, she managed to belt out the song’s biggest note despite choking back tears. The flood gates opened as soon as she got to the end and looked out at a packed house already bawling with her.

