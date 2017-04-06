You don’t have to be in physically present in Manchester, England to enjoy Ariana Grande’s benefit concert for the victims and families of the recent Manchester terrorist attack. Grande is providing a free livestream for the event, which will begin promptly at 2 p.m. EST. Some of the confirmed performers at the concert include Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, and One Direction’s Niall Horan, with all of the proceeds going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. “I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me,” Grande said in a letter that announced the event. Watch the concert, in full, below.
You Can Watch Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert Right Here
You don’t have to be in physically present in Manchester, England to enjoy Ariana Grande’s benefit concert for the victims and families of the recent Manchester terrorist attack. Grande is providing a free livestream for the event, which will begin promptly at 2 p.m. EST. Some of the confirmed performers at the concert include Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, and One Direction’s Niall Horan, with all of the proceeds going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. “I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me,” Grande said in a letter that announced the event. Watch the concert, in full, below.