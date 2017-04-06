After kicking off her Manchester benefit concert with the very British faces of Robbie Williams and Little Mix — who delivered truly wonderful performances in every sense — Ariana Grande made her triumphant return to the Manchester stage by performing an emotional, uplifting “Be Alright” with the help of some fabulous back-up dancers. “The kind of love and unity that you’re displaying is the medicine the world really needs right now,” Grande said later in the concert. Watch the entire performance above.
Watch Ariana Grande’s Emotional Return to the Stage in Manchester
