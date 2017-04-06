Watch Ariana Grande’s Emotional Return to the Stage in Manchester

After kicking off her Manchester benefit concert with the very British faces of Robbie Williams and Little Mix — who delivered truly wonderful performances in every sense — Ariana Grande made her triumphant return to the Manchester stage by performing an emotional, uplifting “Be Alright” with the help of some fabulous back-up dancers. “The kind of love and unity that you’re displaying is the medicine the world really needs right now,” Grande said later in the concert. Watch the entire performance above.

