Issa’s Trying to Date Again in the Insecure Season 2 Trailer

Insecure is back, and Issa is as much of a mess as ever. She’s figuring out her way through the wreckage of her breakup with Lawrence — sexting is apparently still on the table — as the season begins, while Molly discovers she’s being paid less than White Josh from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Oh, and Daniel’s still lingering in the background, of course. Insecure returns July 23, giving you a summery respite from all that stormy winter on Game of Thrones.