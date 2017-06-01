The Putin Interviews Trailer: Oliver Stone Sits Down With Vladimir

After the news broke this morning that Megyn Kelly had secured an interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin for her new NBC show, Showtime would like to remind you that it has a Putin interview of its own. Specifically, Oliver Stone’s The Putin Interviews, in which the famed filmmaker sat down for extensive talks with the Russian leader — they also watched Dr. Strangelove together. Showtime will premiere The Putin Interviews over four consecutive nights starting on June 12.