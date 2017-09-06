The First Black Panther Trailer is Here

Did you hear? Black Panther is so lit. That’s what Ava Duvernay was teasing on Twitter in advance of today’s trailer’s release, and now everyone else can get their first look at what Vulture’s own Kyle Buchanan called Marvel’s “stunning spin on superhero movies.” You still have to wait for 2018 for the movie to hit theaters, but right now you can get your first look at the MCU’s most exciting property to date. In the meantime, you can mail personal checks and thank you letters to stars Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, and Michael B. Jordan.