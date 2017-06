The Pfeffermans are back and as caustic as ever in this new trailer for season four of Amazon’s Transparent. While the footage we’re given mostly sticks to the family’s L.A. stomping grounds, an Amazon press release says this season will have Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) head to Israel to speak at a conference, where she makes “a startling discovery.” Soon, the rest of the family will come with her. Expect lots of kvetching.