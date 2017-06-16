Baby Asahd has been putting in a lot of work lately, from essentially headlining Hot 97’s Summer Jam to popping up on video shoots in Miami with his dad and new best friend Rihanna. After much teasing, DJ Khaled has dropped the Little Haiti–set video for his Asahd-produced (of course) collaboration with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts.” The temperature on this thing is off the meter, and you will feel it from the first note — oh yeah, that’s Santana’s “Maria Maria” generously sampled throughout. It’s more or less a scorching-hot remake of the Santana classic (“Smooth” would’ve been too predictable) in which Rihanna says what’s always on your mind: “Know you wanna see me naked, naked, naked.” Play “Wild Thoughts” with caution.
Rihanna and DJ Khaled Remade Santana’s ‘Maria Maria’ for All Your Summer Needs
