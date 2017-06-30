We Might Know The Names of Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s New Twins

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Americans are overwhelmed right now by unanswered questions. Did the sitting President or anyone in his administration collude with a foreign power to sway the results of the 2016 election? Will 22 million people lose heath care if legislation currently being worked on in the United States Senate gets passed into law? What are the names of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s brand new baby twins? According to TMZ, we might have an answer to that last one at least. The site is reporting that, “The company run by Bey and Jay that owns the trademarks to their names just filed legal docs to secure the rights to the names, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.”

So, there’s a few possibilities here. Beyoncé and Jay-Z knew that people would be so fixated on finding out these names that even their trademark activity is being tracked, so they’ve taken this action as a ruse to keep the real names a secret as long as they can. Or they got two new dogs and named them Rumi and Sir, and went ahead and trademarked the names anyway because when you’re a Knowles-Carter with two legs or four you’re still able to cash in on the brand. Or, Blue Ivy now has two siblings named actually named Rumi and Sir. The last scenario seems the most likely, since every other option seems like too much work, but hey, rich people do crazy stuff all the time. Keep an open mind, and maybe start saving your Rumi and Sir tweets to drafts for when official confirmation arrives.