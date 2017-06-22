Ten years after the end of Wet Hot American Summer, and ten years and a summer after the beginning of the Netflix prequel series First Day of Camp, everyone’s back for a Camp Firewood reunion. The cast of the original film, including Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, and Janeane Garofalo, are back for the new season, alongside newcomers from First Day of Camp like Kristen Wiig, John Early, and Hollywood’s best Chris, Chris Pine. They’ve all moved into the 1990s, fully embracing perms and crimped hair, and they’ll pop up on Netflix on August 4.