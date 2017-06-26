What’s Leaving Netflix: July 2017

Photo: WallFon.com/WallFon.com

Each month, several films and TV shows leave Netflix’s catalogue. We provide a list of departing titles and recommend a few standouts so you can watch them before they’re gone forever (or are just available on a different site). For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

If you have Rick & Morty separation anxiety: Futurama

Bad news, everyone. After many a death and resurrection, Matt Groening’s 30th-century sci-fi satire is removing a good chunk of its output from the streaming service of the future. The affected seasons cover the show’s original Fox run, plus the four direct-to-DVD movies that bridged the gap to its Comedy Central revival. As a sampler platter, try “The Problem With Popplers” for pure laughs and “Jurassic Bark” for a glimpse of the show’s sadder side. Leaving July 1.

If you love cowboys and saloons: El Dorado

Blazing Saddles is also leaving Netflix this month, and it’s required viewing. But once you’ve watched Mel Brooks pulverize the old-timey Western genre, perhaps you’d like to acquaint yourself with an example of what he helped to (temporarily) bury. This 1966 mercenary-goes-good picture has all the big names in one place: John Wayne and Robert Mitchum co-starring, Howard Hawkes directing, and even an earnest title ballad accompanied by gorgeous storyboard paintings of horseback riding. The script is a rehash of Hawkes’s superior Rio Bravo — there’s a battle over water supplies, with a well-meaning alcoholic sheriff — so it’s best to think of El Dorado the way Hawkes himself reportedly described the film to Mitchum: “No story, just characters.” Boy, howdy. Leaving July 1.

For Marilyn Monroe fans: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

The back half of this Howard Hawkes double feature brings you a very different side of Hollywood’s golden age. For four minutes, Marilyn Monroe sashays in her pink gown and blinding accessories, chased by a tuxedoed army as she vamps her way through “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” And there you are: one of the most sensational, sensual moments ever committed to film. Snarky and subversive in its gender politics, this comedy of material girls (and the men who fear/revere them) cemented Monroe’s reputation as the sexpot of the silver screen. It’s got a thing or two to say about America’s high society, too. Leaving July 1.

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TV

Leaving July 1

Futurama: Seasons 1–6

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1–5

MacGyver: Seasons 1–7

Leaving July 6

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1–2

MOVIES

Leaving July 1

9/11: Stories in Fragments

America’s Secret D-Day Disaster

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

An Unmarried Woman

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Batman

Black Wings

Blazing Saddles

Blondie’s New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

El Dorado

Flicka 2

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Hello, Dolly!

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Hugo

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

Kate & Leopold

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

Samurai Headhunters

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Secrets: The Sphinx

Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission

Titanic’s Final Mystery

While You Were Sleeping

Working Girl

Leaving July 3

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

Leaving July 11

Opposite Field

Leaving July 12

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

Sleeping Beauty (2014)

Leaving July 13

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Leaving July 15

All That Glitters

Lessons for a Kiss