What’s New on Amazon: July 2017

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Amazon Prime adds new movies and TV shows its list of offerings. Below, you'll find our July 2017 recommendations

If you want a short and rewarding binge: Mr. Robot season two

Few television shows are as blatant about withholding information from viewers than Mr. Robot. Its protagonist openly suggests that he’s unreliable, its composition is suggestive, and its plotting is cryptic. But Mr. Robot is also tremendously experimental and ambitious, creating a world that feels wholly its own. In season two, the show is its most frustrating and its most ambitious — but if you stick around for the episode that features the absolute last cameo you’d ever suspect, you’ll want to see this through to the end. Available July 13.

Because it’s better than its reputation: The Matrix Reloaded

Popular opinion holds that The Matrix sequels are best not bothered with — the original is more thoughtful, more full of ideas, and generally timeless science fiction. The Matrix Reloaded (and its sequel) is something else entirely, trying to go bigger while somehow feeling more dated. Nevertheless, it is a tremendously fun action movie with terrific fight scenes and preposterous chases. When it doesn’t overindulge in CGI — the fight against a swarm of Agent Smiths comes to mind — The Matrix Reloaded is tremendously watchable stuff. That chateau fight? Magnifique. Available July 1.

If you’re down with Werner Herzog: Rescue Dawn

It’s hard to imagine this Vietnam War escape film being made by Werner Herzog, and Christian Bale is probably to blame for it. Bale plays Dieter Dengler, the only American prisoner of war to escape from a prison camp deep in Laos during the war, enduring a grueling journey to survive the jungle and make his way home. A quiet thriller that generates tension just by giving it space, Rescue Dawn a good pick for a hot day when you want to watch someone who’s got it much, much worse than you. Available July 1.

