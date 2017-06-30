What’s New on Amazon: July 2017

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Amazon Prime adds new movies and TV shows its list of offerings. Below, you’ll find our July 2017 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Amazon Prime and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout this and every other month.
If you want a short and rewarding binge: Mr. Robot season two
Few television shows are as blatant about withholding information from viewers than Mr. Robot. Its protagonist openly suggests that he’s unreliable, its composition is suggestive, and its plotting is cryptic. But Mr. Robot is also tremendously experimental and ambitious, creating a world that feels wholly its own. In season two, the show is its most frustrating and its most ambitious — but if you stick around for the episode that features the absolute last cameo you’d ever suspect, you’ll want to see this through to the end. Available July 13.
Because it’s better than its reputation: The Matrix Reloaded
Popular opinion holds that The Matrix sequels are best not bothered with — the original is more thoughtful, more full of ideas, and generally timeless science fiction. The Matrix Reloaded (and its sequel) is something else entirely, trying to go bigger while somehow feeling more dated. Nevertheless, it is a tremendously fun action movie with terrific fight scenes and preposterous chases. When it doesn’t overindulge in CGI — the fight against a swarm of Agent Smiths comes to mind — The Matrix Reloaded is tremendously watchable stuff. That chateau fight? Magnifique. Available July 1.
If you’re down with Werner Herzog: Rescue Dawn
It’s hard to imagine this Vietnam War escape film being made by Werner Herzog, and Christian Bale is probably to blame for it. Bale plays Dieter Dengler, the only American prisoner of war to escape from a prison camp deep in Laos during the war, enduring a grueling journey to survive the jungle and make his way home. A quiet thriller that generates tension just by giving it space, Rescue Dawn a good pick for a hot day when you want to watch someone who’s got it much, much worse than you. Available July 1.
TV
Available July 13
Mr. Robot: Season 2
Available July 16
Salvation: Season 1
Available July 21
Niko and the Sword of Light: Season 1
Available July 28
The Last Tycoon: Season 1
The Living and the Dead: Season 1
MOVIES
Available July 1
1 Dead Party
14 Women
18 Swirling Riders
The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph
48 Hrs.
8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
Abolition
Agent Cody Banks
Air: The Musical
All American Zombie Drugs
Amnesiac
Another 48 Hrs.
Appetite
Area 51
The Artworks
Assassin of the Tsar
Bandits
BigFoot Wars
Blind Heat
Blood Moon Rising
Blood Reaper
Boomerang
Boricua
Braveheart
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bull Durham
Bumblef**k, USA
Bunnyman Massacre
Carne: The Taco Maker
Carnies
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Clear and Present Danger
Cold Mountain
The Corrupted
Crystal River
Cutthroat Island
Day We Met
Dead Evidence
Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
Destination Vegas
Dilemma
Dirt Merchant
Dragonblade
Dream a Little Dream
Drunk Wedding
The Eagle and the Hawk
Eight Men Out
Elephant
The First Wives Club
Flashdance
Flipping
Fly Me to the Moon
Foreign Fields
Frankenstein Reborn
Free Money
Frozen Kiss
G Men From Hell
Gene-Fusion
The General
Get Well Soon
Ghost Bride
Godsend
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Gunshy
Hazard Jack
Hobgoblins
House of the Dead
House of the Dead 2
The Hunt for Red October
Intimate Affairs
Into the Fire
Jack in the Box
Jezebeth
Jingles the Clown
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Johnny Guitar
Killing Ariel
Killing Zoe
Kingpin
The Last Word
Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead
The Letter
The Little Kidnappers
Little Red Devil
Lost in Siberia
Lovin Molly
The Lucky Ones
Manhattan
Married to the Mob
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Meeting Spencer
Metamorphosis
The Midnight Meat Train
Model Behaviour
Morning Glory
Mortem
Moscow Heat
My Bloody Wedding
Nerve
New Order
Night Train
On the Q.T.
Paradise Lost
Payback
The Peacemaker
Phil the Alien
Pi
Players
Poliwood
Pootie Tang
Postmortem
The Presidio
Princess Juliet
Private Lessons
Prophet’s Game
Reasonable Doubt
Red Tide
Redball
Relative Evil
Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings
Rescue Dawn
Rosemary’s Baby
Sample People
Sanctuary
Scrooged
Shunned House
Silent Youth
Silo Killer 2
Slip & Fall
Smoke N’ Lightnin’
Squeal
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek Vll: Generations
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Streets of Rage
Sugar Boxx
Suicide Kings
Sweet Angel Mine
The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute
The Telling
A Texas Funeral
This Revolution
Top Dog
Up in the Air
VikingQuest
When Justice Fails
Where Truth Lies
Who’s Your Monkey
Wild Wild West
Wildflowers
Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone
Zombiez
Available July 4
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Available July 6
The Assignment
The Salesman
Under the Gun
Available July 7
Begum Jaan
Available July 8
Our Kind of Traitor
Available July 9
Sliding Doors
Available July 14
Its Gawd!
Available July 19
Antarctica: Ice & Sky
Miss Sloane
Available July 28
Chef
Available July 31
Jeepers Creepers