What’s New on Netflix: July 2017

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our July 2017 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

If you were stranded on Tatooine last Christmas: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Time for a heart-to-heart, fellow rebels: Rogue One was a disappointing Star Wars movie. A big reason for the film’s existence was the return of Darth Vader, so it sure is baffling that he only appears for a couple pointless cameos, as though Disney was too scared of tarnishing his legacy to take any chances. Meanwhile, Rogue One expended considerable effort to resurrect the ghost of Peter Cushing, because death means nothing in this world anymore. All that said, the film’s cast led by Felicity Jones and Diego Luna is hugely appealing, and the galaxy-spanning action sequences are worth revisiting on their own. Just forget they ever teased us with that helmet. Available July 18.

If you’re looking for an uplifting true story: Lion

Perhaps you avoided this Oscar nominee in theaters, despite your affection for noted handsome gentleman Dev Patel, because you wrote it off as a shameless family tearjerker pandering to white liberal guilt. But Lion is more than the sum of its Google Earth pixelated parts. Patel’s Saroo, a young Indian man who boarded the wrong train as a child and became separated from his birth mother, attempts to use the technology to patch over the human errors in his own memory. His story is a fable for the modern era, an inquiry into identity and heritage that allows situations to get messy without seeing a need to tidy them up. Also, the first half of the film is a nightmare of self-induced orphan-dom with a magnetic debut performance from young Sunny Pawar. Available July 9.

If you’re a Sex and the City fan: Caramel

Four women in a Beirut beauty salon live and love on the precipice of social change in Nadine Labaki’s 2007 crowd-pleaser, where the performances and spirits are as warm as the sticky stuff the characters use to wax their legs. Labacki’s debut film is often called the SATC of Lebanon. It lays out themes about maintaining femininity as a safeguard against social unrest — themes she would later repeat with more resonance in her follow-up, Where Do We Go Now?, in which the women of a remote village band together to stop the men from going to war with each other. Available July 1.

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TV

Available July 1

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

Deep Water: Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Offspring: Season 6

The Originals: Season 4

Spice Up: Season 1

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle

Unriddle II

Witnesses: Season 2

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Available July 2

El Chema: Season 1

Available July 4

The Standups: Season 1

Available July 5

iZombie: Season 3

Available July 7

Castlevania: Season 1

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4

Luna Petunia: Season 2

Available July 14

Friends From College: Season 1

Available July 15

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

Available July 18

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Available July 20

Pretty Little Liars

Available July 21

Last Chance U: Season 2

Ozark: Season 1

The Worst Witch: Season 1

Available July 28

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5

MOVIES

Available July 1

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Boat Trip

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Caramel

Code Name: The Cleaner

Dad

Delicatessen

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

Emma

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Free Willy

Here Alone

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Jackass: Number Two

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Last Night

Liar’s Dice

The Longest Yard

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Matchstick Men

Mixed Signals

Out of Thin Air

Police Academy

Proof of Life

Punch-Drunk Love

Spawn: The Movie

Taking Lives

Titanic

The Truth Is in the Stars

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

Available July 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

Available July 6

Butter

Speech & Debate

The Void

Available July 7

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Available July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

Available July 9

Lion

Available July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents the Gentleman Jerry Rocha

Available July 14

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile

Chasing Coral

To the Bone

Available July 17

A Cowgirl’s Story

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

Uncertain Glory

Available July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Available July 22

Railroad Tigers

Available July 24

Victor

Available July 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special

Munroe Island

Available July 28

The Incredible Jessica James

Available July 31

After the Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth