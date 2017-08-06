Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Jerry Seinfeld’s Reason for Not Hugging Kesha Is As Seinfeldian As You’d Expect

Jerry Seinfeld may have denied Kesha a hug, but he’s not totally in the wrong.

11 mins ago

Brit Marling’s First Paid Acting Job Was Kissing Gillian Jacobs

The stars of the The OA and Love talk about their early roles on Community and Hollywood’s gender divide.

29 mins ago

See the Trailer for Andy Samberg’s Cycling Mockumentary Tour de Pharmacy

It premieres July 8 on HBO.

5:10 p.m.

Why Camila Cabello Said No to the Chainsmokers’ ‘Closer’

“I had to say no, and then that was the No. 1 song in the world.”

5:05 p.m.

Like Any Respectable Disney Movie, Mary Poppins Returns Will Have a Dead Mom

The Banks kids grow up into tragedy.

4:41 p.m.

Katy Perry Is Still Using Her Press Tour to Talk About Taylor Swift

And hey journalists! Please stop asking!

4:27 p.m.

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe Recap Master of None’s ‘Thanksgiving’

“The episode is about friendship, it’s about honesty with your family, learning who you are.”

3:43 p.m.

Bombshell Revelations Drop in Bill Cosby’s Trial

This may be the closest we ever get to hearing Bill Cosby’s side of the story.

3:21 p.m.

How Scary Is It Comes at Night?

Don’t believe what you see in the trailers.

3:02 p.m.

Fred Armisen, Adam Pally, Zoe Lister-Jones Have a Band, and Now, a Music Video

The band from Band Aid is now a band in real life.

2:49 p.m.

Watch Jennifer Hudson Sing Her Favorite Lyric From Hairspray Live

The star sings “I Know Where I’ve Been” and talks about playing Motormouth Maybelle in the show.

2:38 p.m.

Man Who Committed Suicide May Have Taken Cues From 13 Reasons Why

Franco Alonso Lazo Medrano of Peru reportedly left behind prerecorded tapes for a list of people.

2:18 p.m.

Radiohead Have a Very British Outlook on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“Brits are not very good at slapping ourselves on the back. It seems very show-biz and I’m not very show-biz. We haven’t been asked.”

2:15 p.m.

Landline Trailer: John Turturro’s a Cheater and Jenny Slate Knows It

Landline opens in select theaters on July 21.

2:08 p.m.

See Photos of Mandy Moore, Jennifer Hudson, and More in the Vulture Emmy Studio

We gathered 45 Emmy contenders at Milk Studios to talk about their shows.

2:00 p.m.

Naomi Watts Is a Bad Therapist in the Trailer for Netflix’s Gypsy

“I will not violate the physical boundaries of the patient.”

1:32 p.m.

The Strange, Complicated, Feminist History of Wonder Woman’s Origin Story

That it has been heavily criticized, reframed, and rewritten so often reflects a failure to understand female-power fantasies on a larger scale.

1:25 p.m.

Oh, Hello Trailer: John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Are Bringing the Tuna to Netflix

The Broadway show streams June 13.

1:00 p.m.

7 New Books You Need to Read This June

A different look at Lincoln’s abolitionist efforts, a Central African Robin Hood, summer-ready mysteries, and more.

12:47 p.m.

Ice Cube Will Appear on Real Time, Address Bill Maher’s Use of the N-Word

“You’ll see me on there Friday, and I’ll say what I gotta say.”