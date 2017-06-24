Photo: Adult Swim

Guess what? There’s no secret in-fighting, or creative differences, or weird technological problems plaguing the highly-anticipated third season of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty. But co-creator Dan Harmon doesn’t like the rumors going around that point to some drama anyway — despite the first episode of the new season being released as a nice April Fool’s Day treat — and dropped a few messages on Twitter this morning to alleviate any tensions that fans may have. In fact, the reason for the delay is pretty simple. Perfection takes time, and he and his fellow co-creator, Justin Roiland, just need more time. “The reason S3 took long is because it took long to write, because it was S3 of a show that we were scared to make worse than S2 or S1,” he explained. “It’s a common yet odd phenomenon. Tail-chasing, perfectionism, overthinking? One prob is that any description you pick for it is going to have a falseness. If I say ‘we overthought’ someone else could say ‘well, no, we thought the right amount,’ it’s like talking about religion or something. It feels I think, to writers, sacrilegious and ineffective to open the creative process and poke and label. But don’t worry about the content, because, the reason overthought slows you down is, you just do way more versions of stuff than needed.”

Harmon realizes that this is a “very boring” reason for a show to be delayed, but hey, who are we to complain? Patience is a virtue. “Christ knows if you’ve ever seen my name on the internet I’ve only got myself to blame for an association with intrigue/confusion/drama,” he continued. “As I speak, more articles are coming out about me and Justin fighting. Because it’s a less boring reason for a season to take long, and because I’m Dan Harmon, so it’s a smart fucking first guess, it just happens to be hilariously not true even in the slightest. If you do know of me at all you know that if Justin and I had ever fought, not only wouldn’t we be able to keep it secret, we’d be all too eager to share it with you.” Community re-runs can tide us over in the meantime. Take your time, man.