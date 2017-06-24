Will Arnett and Prince Harry Have a Cheeky Texting Relationship

Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Like the guy in the $5000 suit is going to be ignored by the British royal fifth in line for the throne, come on! The royal family has always been difficult to gather personal information from — their elaborate pillbox hats are full of secrets — but not for Will Arnett, who apparently forged quite a connection with Prince Harry through, we don’t know, bonding over BoJack Horseman? “I actually got to know him very briefly a little while ago,” Arnett divulged on The Late Late Show. “I was working with my writing partner and we took a break and were walking through Green Park, and we crossed the mall and you could see Buckingham Palace. I was like, Oh, I should text Prince Harry.” And that he most certainly did, in a very Arnettian way: “Hey man. I’m just in London for a few days and I thought of you, I’m walking in front of your gran’s house.” Did Harry text back? Obviously. “He was in Afghanistan or something. He’s the real deal, that dude,” Arnett said admirably. “He’s a real prince of a guy.” Meghan Markle is a lucky lady.