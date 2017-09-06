Woody Allen Makes Rare L.A. Appearance to Honor, Roast Diane Keaton

Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

5 Weird Tony Award Voting Rules That Affected This Year’s Nominations

Why Jake and Glenn are out.

6 mins ago

Emily Blunt and James Corden Staged a Lovely Modern-Day Romeo & Juliet

The U.K. experienced another seismic political shakeup on Thursday night, but you might not have known it if you spent your evening with James Corden.

18 mins ago

What Would a Truly Feminist Blockbuster Cinema Look Like?

Whatever it is, I look forward to seeing someone like Patty Jenkins figure it out.

12:30 p.m.

Katy Perry’s Witness: Not a Total Disaster

But it’s not the major statement she promised us, either.

12:07 p.m.

The Micro-budget Indie That Influenced the Next Five Years of Film

The 2012 movie stands at the intersection of three modern Hollywood trends.

11:50 a.m.

Tonight’s Episode of Real Time Will Be a Major Test for Bill Maher

It could be crucial to determining his longer-term fate at the network.

11:34 a.m.

Tom Hardy Wrote a Long Tribute to His Dead Dog Woody

There’s also a YouTube video.

10:53 a.m.

Review: Rachel Weisz Keeps You Guessing in My Cousin Rachel

Because Weisz is one of the least artificial actresses alive, you find yourself asking: She can’t be as evil as the movie is suggesting, can she?

10:48 a.m.

The First Thing to Do When Writing a Groundhog Day Musical? Cut ‘I Got You Babe’

Composer Tim Minchin joins Vulture’s Good One podcast to discuss the show’s musical-comedic philosophy, and his approach to writing the song “Stuck.”

10:33 a.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: Ready for Any and All Things

The riot has everyone in Litchfield grasping for power.

10:13 a.m.

Review: The Mummy Resurrects a Franchise That Should Have Stayed Dead

You can practically hear the executive pounding the table and yelling, “Make this my next tent pole!”

10:01 a.m.

Play the Twin Peaks Drinking Game

For best results, consume mass quantities of cherry pie beforehand.

9:51 a.m.

It’s About Time Justin Bieber Worked With David Guetta

What happens when you pair two of the most prolific hit-makers of the last ten years?

9:47 a.m.

Woody Allen Makes Rare L.A. Appearance to Honor, Roast Diane Keaton

At an AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony honoring the actress.

9:25 a.m.

Lynn Nottage on Broadway Diversity and Why She Writes About Working People

“I want to reclaim my own history as part of American history and assert my presence.”

9:16 a.m.

Sofia Coppola Calls Daddy’s Home One of Her Favorite Movies

“I love Will Ferrell, and this movie is sweet and fun to watch with cracking-up kids.”

3:00 a.m.

Orange Is the New Black Season-Premiere Recap: The Riot Begins

Litchfield plunges into a different state of chaos.

1:52 a.m.

Seth Meyers Proves That Reporters Saying ‘Hookers’ Was a Comey-Hearing Highlight

It looks like Wolf Blitzer had a lot of fun saying “hookers.”

Yesterday at 11:59 p.m.

Is Half-Blood Prince Harry Really the Sassiest Harry Potter?

One Redditor ranked all the Harry Potter novels based on how sassy Harry gets. However, is Half-Blood Prince Harry the sassiest of them all?

Yesterday at 10:23 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s Music Is Returning to Spotify, and the Timing Is Really Shady

Does Taylor hate Katy more than she hates Spotify?