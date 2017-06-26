Xscape are one of the most successful contemporary R&B groups in the genre’s history, spawning multiple hits and platinum albums, but Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott haven’t performed together in 18 years. That all changed at last night’s BET Awards, where the quartet reunited for a medley of their hits — “Understanding,” “Who Can I Run To” and “Just Kickin’ It” — in a preview of their full Essence Festival reunion. The walk down memory lane is also just the first history lesson planned for those too young to remember the group; an authorized biopic executive produced by Mona Scott-Young is in the works and expected to air on VH1 as part of the ongoing recognition of the group’s 25th anniversary of their debut single “Just Kickin’ It.”