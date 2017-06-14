Yoko Ono Might Soon Have a Writing Credit on ‘Imagine’

Well over 40 years since its original released, John Lennon’s “Imagine” is getting a new co-writing credit. At the annual meeting of the National Music Publishers Association, NMPA CEO David Israelite announced that Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono will soon be recognized officially as one of the writers of the legendary pro-peace anthem, reports Variety. Ono and her son Sean Lennon attended the event where the organization honored “Imagine,” Lennon’s best-selling single of his solo career, with the new Centennial Song award. Israelite played a clip of Lennon from 1980 where he said his wife deserved a writing credit, since she was so influential in the song’s creation. Evidently the organization agreed. For now, however, the credit is only honorary, since the process to change the copyright is still underway. Israelite admits there might be objections, since adding Ono would extend the time until the song could become part of public domain, which happens 70 years after the creators’ death.