Yesterday at 11:43 p.m.

Yoko Ono Might Soon Have a Writing Credit on ‘Imagine’

John Lennon said she deserved one back in 1980.

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

Fargo Recap: The Mad Stussy Killer

Who will make it out of this season alive?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Tying the Not

Luann’s wedding is a completely absurd comedy of errors.

Yesterday at 9:26 p.m.

Roseanne Barr Says the Roseanne Reboot ‘Is Not About Trump!’

But isn’t everything about Trump now?

Yesterday at 8:23 p.m.

DeMario Jackson Denounces Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: ‘Malicious Allegations’

DeMario Jackson allegedly had a nonconsensual sexual encounter while shooting Bachelor in Paradise.

Yesterday at 7:49 p.m.

Elizabeth Banks Is Wrong About Steven Spielberg, But She’s Also Not That Wrong

Banks on the lack of female leads in Spielberg movies: “I don’t mean to call your ass out but it’s true.”

Yesterday at 6:48 p.m.

What Happens If Bill Cosby Is (Or Isn’t) Convicted

What you need to know.

Yesterday at 6:07 p.m.

Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel Once Performed at a Wedding and It Was Terrible

But they were paid in food, which was nice.

Yesterday at 5:47 p.m.

Sony Modifies Plan to Make Clean Versions of Its Movies Available for Purchase

The Directors Guild of America says the studio’s initiative would violate key contract terms.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

Phoenix Talk Positivity, Italy, and the Secret Influence on Their New Album

“Around us, there was not a lot of pleasure.”

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

Richard Curtis Gave Kumail Nanjiani a Piece of Four Weddings and a Funeral

“He cut it 4 frames from his personal reel of Four Weddings. Of course I recognize the scene instantly.”

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

‘All Hail the Queen’: NeNe Leakes Is Returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta

Her nemesis Kim Zolciak is also returning to the show.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

The Cosby Jury Just Asked to Hear Andrea Constand’s Testimony Again

This is the fourth time the jury has paused deliberations to ask a question about the evidence in the trial.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

John Ridley and Freida Pinto Discuss the Making of Guerrilla

Showtime’s Guerrilla was definitely not Planet of the Apes.

Yesterday at 4:17 p.m.

Corinne Olympios Speaks Out on Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: ‘I Am a Victim’

This is her first statement on the “allegations of misconduct” that shut down production on the show.

Yesterday at 3:13 p.m.

Plays Indecent, Six Degrees of Separation, and Sweat to Close This Month

It has been a brutal season for plays.

Yesterday at 3:04 p.m.

Selena Gomez Has an Incredibly Strong Wig Game in the ‘Bad Liar’ Video

“Call me an amenity.”

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

Anthony Padilla Just Left YouTube Comedy Duo Smosh to Go Solo

“I’m excited about creating things again that won’t have to pass through a filter.”

Yesterday at 2:31 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix Is in the Works, Potentially With Jessica Chastain

Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner would play Jean Grey, a.k.a. Phoenix.

Yesterday at 1:39 p.m.

Yvonne Strahovski Felt Horrible Filming That Handmaid’s Tale Car Scene

“I spent most of my time apologizing to Lizzy after each take.”