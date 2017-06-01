The Secrets Are Spiraling Out of Control in the Younger Season 4 Trailer

When we last left Younger’s resident Brooklyn and publishing darlings, things were looking bleak for our girl Liza. She confides to her good friend and colleague, Kelsey, that she’s not really a millennial, but not before getting dumped by her boyfriend, Josh, who caught her kissing her boss in the Hamptons right as he was going to propose to her. Well, things still aren’t looking totally peachy for everyone in the show’s fourth-season trailer, which mostly highlights how everyone is dealing with the ramifications of Liza’s actions. There will be sex, romance, amorous glances, and potentially even more secrets! Or, as Kelsey herself says, “Shit’s about to go down.” June 28 on TV Land, to be precise.