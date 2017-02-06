Zac Efron Takes to the Pole In Front of Tom Cruise on The Graham Norton Show

The debate continues to rage over whether or not Zac Efron is simply too jacked, and his display of inhuman upper body strength on The Graham Norton Show this week won’t do too much to quiet either side. How must Tom Cruise feel to hear the crowd go wild watching Zac Efron lift his body onto a stripper pole? The man once dangled from the Burj Khalifa! Sure, Efron’s pole work is “no clinging to the outside of a flying plane,” but it’s still pretty impressive and carries a significantly lower risk of plummeting to his death.