Here Are Your 2017 Emmy Nominations

What, did you think you had a break from awards season? The Television Academy is here to give you an early start on statuette season, with Veep’s Anna Chlumsky and Criminal Minds’ Shemar Moore announcing the nominees for the 69th Emmy Awards at 11:30 a.m. ET. Game of Thrones’ ineligibility this year has left a gap as wide as the Moon Door open for nominees to fill, so it’s anybody’s game. Check back later for our full analysis of the nominees, and refresh the page as we continue to update the list below. The 69th Emmy Awards will be live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17, with Stephen Colbert taking up hosting duties on CBS.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Elisabeth Moss, Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Allison Janney, Mom

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Voice

Top Chef

The Amazing Race

Project Runway

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

William H. Macy, Shameless

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late, Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

Outstanding Comedy Series

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Master of None

Black-ish

Atlanta

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

House of Cards

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Crown

This Is Us

Stranger Things

Westworld