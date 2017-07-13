2017 Emmy Nominations: SNL and Westworld Lead the Pack

Photo: Television Academy

This morning the Television Academy announced the nominations for 69th annual Emmy awards, with Saturday Night Live and Westworld taking the lead in the total number of nominations with 22 each. Fittingly, in the busy time of peak TV, many of the major nominations went to new shows. Without Game of Thrones, the drama series category filled up with five first timers: This Is Us, Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, and Westworld, and two returning shows, Better Call Saul and House of Cards. The comedy category had newcomer, Atlanta, and six returning nominees, Black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Veep. The 69th Emmy Awards will be live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17, with Stephen Colbert taking up hosting duties on CBS. See the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Elisabeth Moss, Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Allison Janney, Mom

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

William H. Macy, Shameless

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Voice

Top Chef

The Amazing Race

Project Runway

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

﻿Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late, Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

Outstanding Comedy Series

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Master of None

Black-ish

Atlanta

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

House of Cards

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Crown

This Is Us

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, SNL

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

T.J. Miller, Silicon Valley

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent

Jane Krakowski, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Donna Lynne Champlin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Judith Light, Transparent

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Hank Azaria, The Wizard of Lies

Martin Freeman, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette & Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette & Joan

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Denis O’Hare, This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Beau Bridges, Masters of Sex

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Carrie Preston, The Good Fight

Gillian Anderson, American Gods

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Alison Wright, The Americans

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Aziz Ansari, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

Peter McNicol, Veep

Jon Hamm, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror

Churchill’s Secret

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies