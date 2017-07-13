2017 Emmy Nominations: SNL and Westworld Lead the Pack

By
Image
Come and get it. Photo: Television Academy

This morning the Television Academy announced the nominations for 69th annual Emmy awards, with Saturday Night Live and Westworld taking the lead in the total number of nominations with 22 each. Fittingly, in the busy time of peak TV, many of the major nominations went to new shows. Without Game of Thrones, the drama series category filled up with five first timers: This Is Us, Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, and Westworld, and two returning shows, Better Call Saul and House of Cards. The comedy category had newcomer, Atlanta, and six returning nominees, Black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Veep. The 69th Emmy Awards will be live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17, with Stephen Colbert taking up hosting duties on CBS. See the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Elisabeth Moss, Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Allison Janney, Mom
Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
William H. Macy, Shameless
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Voice
Top Chef
The Amazing Race
Project Runway
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Alec Baldwin, Match Game
Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
﻿Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late, Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time with Bill Maher

Outstanding Comedy Series
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Master of None
Black-ish
Atlanta

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

House of Cards

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Crown

This Is Us

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, SNL

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

T.J. Miller, Silicon Valley

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent

Jane Krakowski, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Donna Lynne Champlin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Judith Light, Transparent

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Hank Azaria, The Wizard of Lies
Martin Freeman, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette & Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette & Joan

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Denis O’Hare, This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Beau Bridges, Masters of Sex

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Carrie Preston, The Good Fight

Gillian Anderson, American Gods

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Alison Wright, The Americans

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Aziz Ansari, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

Peter McNicol, Veep

Jon Hamm, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker, Girls
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Angela Bassett, Master of None

Outstanding TV Movie
Black Mirror
Churchill’s Secret
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies

Tags:

2017 Emmy Nominations: SNL and Westworld Lead The Pack