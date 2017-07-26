Where You Can Stream the 2017 Emmy Nominees

Photo: Curtis Baker/Netflix

In the Peak TV era, it’s hard enough to keep up with all the shows on the air, much less remember where you can watch each of them. Consider the list of the 2017 Emmy nominations, which spans TV shows from broadcast networks like NBC and ABC to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon to networks you didn’t realize were making their own scripted series now (hi there, National Geographic!). If you’d like to brush up on the most important Emmy nominees in time for the ceremony on September 17, we’ve put together a guide to where you can find all the shows nominated for Outstanding Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series — and we also recommended a few select episodes from each one, so you’re not too overwhelmed by a massive binge. Enjoy!

Westworld

22 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series

Available on: HBO Go and HBO Now

Episodes to watch: For a sense of the mood, try the first episode, “Violent Beginnings.” For the season’s most surprising twist, watch “Trompe L’Oeil.” If you’d rather see the action-packed finale, you’re looking for “The Bicameral Mind.”

Stranger Things

18 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series

Available on: Netflix

Episodes to watch: Like most Netflix shows, Stranger Things works better as a unit than on an episode-by-episode basis, but if you really need a quick catchup, check out the pilot and “Chapter Three,” which explains why the internet obsessed over Barb, played by Emmy-nominee Shannon Purser.

Feud: Bette and Joan

18 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series

Available on: FX (with a subscription); iTunes and Amazon (for purchase)

Episodes to watch: For the best of Ryan Murphy’s look at the terrors of Hollywood’s past, sample “Mommie Dearest,” which explores the making of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?; “And the Winner Is…,” which tackles the 1963 Academy Awards; and the finale, which ventures into a surreal and moving dream space.

Veep

17 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series

Available on: HBO Go or HBO Now

Recommended episodes: “Library” features a zany guest spot from Amy Brenneman, “Blurb” has Hugh Laurie and all the sexiness that comes with him, and “A Woman First” gets terrifically dark.

Big Little Lies

16 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series

Available on: HBO Go or HBO Now

Episodes to watch: If you’re journeying out to Monterey, you should probably watch all of this HBO mini-series, but things really get going around episodes four and five and, of course, it all explodes in the finale.

Fargo

16 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series

Available on: FX (with a subscription); iTunes and Amazon (for purchase)

Episodes to watch: For some prime Carrie Coon, sample her character’s journey to L.A. in “The Law of Non-Contradiction.” For an example of the show’s capacity for sudden, brutal twists, try “The House of Special Purpose.”

The Crown

13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series

Available on: Netflix

Episodes to watch: “Act of God” deals with the London fog and is both fascinating and full of good coughs, “Smoke and Mirrors” gives you a good coronation, and “Assassins” showcases John Lithgow’s Churchill.

The Handmaid’s Tale

13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series

Available on: Hulu

Episodes to watch: This dystopian drama depends on world-building, so you’ll want to start with the pilot. It’s also worth watching “Late,” the episode that probably earned Alexis Bledel her first Emmy nomination.

The Night Of

13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series

Available on: HBO Go or HBO Now

Episodes to watch: The tense pilot is practically a stand-alone film. Once that’s got you hooked, you’ll speed through the remaining seven episodes.

This Is Us

11 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series

Available on: Hulu and NBC.com

Episodes to watch: Start with the twist in the pilot, and then stay for the Sterling K. Brown showcase that is “Memphis.” You’ll quickly understand why it garnered him an Emmy nod.

Genius

10 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series

Available on: National Geographic and Fox (with a subscription); iTunes and Amazon (for purchase)

Episodes to watch: The pilot of this Albert Einstein series is a good enough introduction, but the second episode, which focuses as much on his first wife, Mileva Marić, will give you a sense of the show’s larger scope.

Silicon Valley

10 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series

Available on: HBO Go or HBO Now

Episodes to watch: “Terms of Service” lets Kumail Nanjiani lead the Pied Piper team for a day, “The Blood Boy” is as weird as it sounds, and “Server Error” will tell you what happened to T.J. Miller’s Erlich Bachman.

Better Call Saul

9 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series

Available on: AMC (limited availability with a subscription); iTunes and Amazon (for purchase)

Episodes to watch: The third season of this Breaking Bad prequel is a tantalizing slow burn, but the finale, “Lantern,” is the best example of it fully lighting the hell up.

Master of None

8 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series

Available on: Netflix

Episodes to watch: “Religion” takes on God and pork, “Thanksgiving” is Master of None at its most personal, and “First Date” offers a strong sense of its structural flexibility.

Atlanta

6 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series

Available on: FX (with a subscription); iTunes and Amazon (for purchase)

Episodes to watch: “Nobody Beats the Biebs” has a black Justin Bieber (what more do you want?), “Value” gives Zazie Beetz a chance to shine, and “The Club” has a truly incredible invisible car joke.

House of Cards

6 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series

Available on: Netflix

Episodes to watch: This political thriller is best appreciated in one big gulp of a binge, but the bonkers “Chapter 63” — which features sex, mystery, and Patricia Clarkson — is the standout of the bunch.

Black-ish

4 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series

Available on: Hulu and ABC (limited availability)

Episodes to watch: Emmy nominee Tracee Ellis Ross gets a showcase in “Being Bow-racial,” while “Liberal Arts” provides a peek into what Yara Shahidi’s spin-off College-ish will look like.

Modern Family

5 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series

Available on: Hulu, ABC (limited selection)

Recommended episodes: Like happy families, most episodes of Modern Family are alike, but if you want to see the show’s long-term developments, check out the season finale in which Manny and Luke graduate.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

5 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series

Available on: Netflix

Recommended episodes: Tituss Burgess does Beyoncé in “Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades!”; Laura Dern shows up in “Kimmy Can’t Help You!”; Maya Rudolph does an unforgettable Dionne Warwick impression in “Kimmy Does a Puzzle!”