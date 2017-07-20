Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

All 10 Christopher Nolan Movies, Ranked

Figuring out which of the director’s films were the masterpieces, and which were merely near-masterpieces.

2:22 p.m.

A Clueless American’s Guide to the Battle of Dunkirk

Explaining the evacuation at the heart of Christopher Nolan’s latest.

1:44 p.m.

BBC Politely Checks Everyone Complaining About Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who

“The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey and it has been established in the show that Time Lords can switch gender.”

1:41 p.m.

How to Remember Every Major Game of Thrones Character

People have weird names on Game of Thrones. Here are easy tricks and mnemonics to remember them.

1:13 p.m.

M*A*S*H, How I Met Your Mother, and, Most Importantly, Bones Are Coming to Hulu

Hulu’s deal with 20th Century Fox TV also includes rights to Glee, The Practice, and Dollhouse.

12:40 p.m.

What Happens After SoundCloud?

Don’t get too comfortable with any one way of traversing the internet. Be prepared to adapt when things shift.

12:00 p.m.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s 10 Favorite Books

Including The Alchemist, Sapiens, and more.

11:59 a.m.

Studios Reportedly Fear Russian Hack If They Put Vladimir Putin in Their Films

“For a studio to release a movie about Putin that makes him look like a fool would be suicide.”

11:56 a.m.

How Game of Thrones Helped HBO Break Into the Streaming World

It’s been pivotal in shaping the network into a digital-programming powerhouse ready to take on the Netflixes of the world.

11:33 a.m.

Tony Kushner Is Working on a Play About Trump, Who Is ‘Borderline Psychotic’

“It’s terrifying because he has all the power, but without the mental faculties he ought to have.”

11:06 a.m.

The Shape of Water Trailer: Guillermo Del Toro Envisions an Interspecies Romance

Starring Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, and Octavia Spencer.

9:52 a.m.

The Dark Tower Will Be the Rarest of All Gifts: A 90-Minute Summer Blockbuster

That’s half an hour shorter than this summer’s average tentpole film.

9:48 a.m.

Forget Song of the Summer, ‘Despacito’ Might Just Be the Song of the Decade

And it only took six months.

9:42 a.m.

Alleged R. Kelly Captive Says Her Dad Arranged Her Relationship With Kelly

Joycelyn Savage, 21, says her father knew that she would move in with R. Kelly.

9:03 a.m.

Netflix’s Ozark Falls Somewhere Between Bloodline and Breaking Bad

The Netflix crime-drama is overly familiar, but elevated by the work of Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

8:36 a.m.

Randy Newman on Trump, Putin, and His New Album

Randy Newman discusses his new album, singing about the president, and messing up at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1:23 a.m.

@Midnight to End on Comedy Central After 4 Seasons and 600 Episodes

Hashtag wars will find peace on August 4.

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

Keegan-Michael Key Resurrects Obama’s Anger Translator ‘Luther’ on Late Show

“Trumpcare?! More like Trump Don’t Care.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Profit Recap: There’s Always Money in the Gelato Truck

Anybody want a popsicle?

Yesterday at 10:14 p.m.

Game of Thrones Director Defends Ed Sheeran’s Cameo: ‘He’s a Lovely Actor’

“If people didn’t know who Ed was, they wouldn’t have thought about it twice.”