M*A*S*H, How I Met Your Mother, and, Most Importantly, Bones Are Coming to Hulu

Earlier this year, Bones left our TV screens after 12 seasons, leaving a gap in American network television much like what would happen if you took all the bones out of an actual human body. Now, much of Bones is available on Netflix (minus, crucially, the first four seasons) or airing in reruns, but Bones fans, do not fear, soon you will be able to watch all of Bones whenever you feel the need to watch Bones. Hulu has announced a major deal with 20th Century Fox TV to get the streaming rights to the complete catalogues of many Fox series, including How I Met Your Mother, Raising Hope, The Bernie Mac Show, Better Off Ted, Reba, Life in Pieces, NYPD Blue, Glee, Burn Notice, White Collar, The Practice, M*A*S*H, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, St. Elsewhere, Hill Street Blues, The Bob Newhart Show, Don’t Trust the B—in Apartment 23, The Grinder, Blue Collar, Saving Grace, Lie to Me, Graceland, Dollhouse, Wilfred, The Glades — and lest you forget, Bones. Long live Bones!
Comments