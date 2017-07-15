Hey, we get it. If you’re suddenly approached by a camera crew while doing your thing on Hollywood Boulevard and asked, what’s up with that guy 50 Cent?, your first inclination might be to respond with a few harsh words if you don’t like his work. Just take a look behind you next time, because the camera crew could actually be from Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and 50 Cent could be in a secret control room watching it all go down. Translation: If you agree with sentiment “50 Cent’s best days are behind him and he’s pretty washed up,” he will approach you and he will stare you down. Yay!
