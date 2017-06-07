50 Cent Gives His Review of Jay-Z’s 4:44: ‘Golf Course Music’

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jay-Z latest album 4:44 might have gone platinum in less than a week, but not every listener streaming on Tidal is ready to completely accept Hov’s return to the hip-hop throne. While his old buddy and current favorite punching bag for diss tracks Kanye is suing Jay-Z streaming company for alleged breach of contract and missing funds, the rapper’s other old rival 50 Cent has some criticisms for the new record. In an Instagram video that has since been deleted, the “In Da Club” artist is, at first, pretty favorable to the album, saying, “I liked the shit.” However, in addition to the “shit” being “aight,” the shit was also “too smart.” He explained, “I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and shit, and tie a fucking sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League shit.” 50 added, “Some of that s— was like golf course music.” Still, this review is a whole lot better than the one 50 gave the Tupac Biopic All Eyez on Me.