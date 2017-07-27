A GIF Guide To The Boys Who Won Charli XCX’s ‘Boys’ Video

As you may have already heard, Charli XCX directed the new music video for her song “Boys,” and the title tells you everything you need to know. The queen of the pop hook just gathered dozens of men to do silly things and look good on camera, and it seems like she perfectly accomplished whatever it was she set out to do. All of the boys in the “Boys” video are doing great work here, but some boys were able to rise above the rest. So here is a GIF guide to the most essential members in Charli’s man harem.

Cameron Dallas, the Falling Sparks And Chainsaw Boy

Sage the Gemini, The Moonwalking Boy

Joey Bada$$, The Quiet Swagger Boy

Riz Ahmed, The Boy Who Knows The Bear’s Secrets

Diplo, The Boy Batting His Lashes With Puppies

Jack Antonoff, The Boy With The Glistening Biceps

Jay Park, the Boy Serving Swan Lewks

D.R.A.M., the Boy With The Sledge Hammer Dance

Khalid, The Boy With The Rainbow Puppies

Joe Jonas, The Boy Working His Milk Mustache

Max Hershenow, The Boy With The Jaunty Kicks