Ever since the passing of member Phife Dawg on March 22, 2016, A Tribe Called Quest has been on a slow, steady goodbye tour. The group declared their sixth album We Got It from Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, released in November 2016, their final album. Last weekend, rapper Q-Tip informed the audience at FYF Fest that they were attending ATCQ’s last Los Angeles set, explaining, “This is our final performance here in L.A. as Tribe obviously because Phife Dawg, our anchor, has been called to another mission.” Sunday, the group told their fans that Panorama Music Festival, held on Randall’s Island, would be A Tribe Called Quest’s last New York performance. Acknowledging that the late rapper’s parents were in the audience, Q-Tip, Jarobi White and DJ Ali Shaheed Muhammad performed a tribute to Phife Dawg, whose gigantic image flanked the stage. The group continues their tour of, presumably, lasts with concerts in Colorado, San Francisco, Ireland and the United Kingdom through September.
