Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

Twin Peaks Recap: Let’s Rock

Welcome back to Twin Peaks, Audrey Horne!

29 mins ago

A Tribe Called Quest Declared Panorama Concert Their Last New York Show Ever

The group announced FYF Festival their final Los Angeles show last Saturday.

1:07 a.m.

Our 12 Biggest Questions About the Game of Thrones Episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’

When will Jon learn about his parents? Did Cersei lie to Euron? And how did Varys get a tan on Dragonstone?

12:00 a.m.

Rick and Morty Recap: After the Boom-Boom

This is Summer’s show and everyone else is just living in it.

12:00 a.m.

What’s New on Netflix: August 2017

The Wet Hot American Summer sequel, The Good Place, and more.

Yesterday at 11:54 p.m.

HBO Issues Statement Addressing #NoConfederate Twitter Protest

“The project is currently in its infancy so we hope that people will reserve judgment until there is something to see,” the network says.

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

Game of Thrones Just Gave Us Its Quietest Death Yet

It was not the biggest death, nor the most surprising. But it’s proof the show is not too old to try new things.

Yesterday at 11:08 p.m.

The Story Behind Insecure’s Primetime Soap Parody Due North

The show-within-a-show stars Regina Hall and Scott Foley.

Yesterday at 11:08 p.m.

Insecure Recap: Moving On

“I’m not dirty like that.” Sure, Lawrence. Suuure.

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

Is It Gross to Ship Jon and Daenerys?

They’re two single, attractive adults who happen to be aunt and nephew.

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About the Long Night in Game of Thrones

All of the questions you might have about the Long Night, answered.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Let’s Discuss Tonight’s Episode of Game of Thrones

What did you think of ‘The Queen’s Justice’?

Yesterday at 9:48 p.m.

MTV Is Bringing Back Total Request Live This Fall

Better stake out your screaming spot in Times Square now.

Yesterday at 8:27 p.m.

Jason Bateman Says Arrested Development Season 5 Production Kicks Off Next Week

“Here comes trouble.”

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

Review: In Detroit, the Zero Dark Thirty Team Revisits Torture

Director Kathryn Bigelow induces a feeling of powerlessness in the viewer that’s beyond our capacity to imagine on our own.

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

Rick and Morty Is One of the Best Shows on TV

The Adult Swim series isn’t just a bawdy riff on science-fiction clichés.

Yesterday at 2:19 p.m.

Human Chameleon Tilda Swinton Could’ve Been Your It Pennywise the Clown

We can see it.

Yesterday at 12:40 p.m.

The Young Woman Behind Frank Ocean’s New T-Shirt Could Save Us All

Designer Kayla Robinson’s T-shirt is meant to address “how hate speech will not be tolerated by the ‘tolerant left.’”

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

Lady Gaga Hits Back at Dr. Luke Subpoena for Kesha Case

Texts sent from Kesha to Lady Gaga are at the center of Dr. Luke’s claim.

Yesterday at 11:33 a.m.

The Meanest Lines From The Emoji Movie Reviews

People … do not like this movie.