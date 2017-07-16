Aaron Carter Arrested for DUI and Marijuana Charges

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images for Dave & Buster’s

No party for Aaron Carter today. Per reporting from CNN, the singer-songwriter was arrested in Georgia on Saturday evening “under suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana possession.” The Habersham County sheriff’s office, many miles north of Atlanta, released a statement saying that Carter is facing several misdemeanor charges, which include DUI, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug related objects. His girlfriend, Madison Parker, was also arrested at the scene and charged with obstruction and two drug related charges. Carter is currently on tour, and someone on his Twitter account wrote earlier on Saturday that an expected tour stop in Kansas City was cancelled due to transportation issues.

Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come ... https://t.co/ClRJxaiGoZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 15, 2017

In other Georgia-related crime news, Shia LaBeouf was arrested in the southern state last week for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, after someone refused to give him a cigarette on the street at around 4 a.m.