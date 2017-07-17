Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

NBC found success in recent years with the unexpectedly charming, undeniably wholesome The Wiz Live! and Hairspray Live! The natural next step? A live televised version of the Aaron Sorkin stage play that inspired his 1992 military drama A Few Good Men, of course. The network announced the project and its star Alec Baldwin in a press release earlier today; Baldwin will appear as Col. Nathan R. Jessup, the role made famous by Jack Nicholson, who appeared in the film across from Tom Cruise and Demi Moore. Sorkin plans to adapt his play, which made its Broadway debut in 1989, for the telecast. A Few Good Men won’t be gracing your TV or blowing up your Twitter timeline until sometime in “the second quarter of 2018,” so technically Sorkin still has plenty time to transform it into a musical if he so choses. And who wouldn’t want to see Baldwin belt out Jessup’s show-stopping number “My Existence (Grotesque and Incomprehensible to You)”?