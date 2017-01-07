Alex Trebek Introduced a "Stay Woke" Category on Jeopardy!

If you missed Jeopardy! on Friday night, allow us to fill you in: Alex Trebek emerged wearing a bright-red hockey jersey and introduced the very promising “Stay Woke” category to three white guy contestants, only to disappoint viewers hoping for a little discourse by revealing the phrase’s purpose as a mere a pun for questions about sleep issues. Naturally, those who caught the episode weren’t left totally satisfied:
Jeopardy might not seem like the ideal place to hold court on dilemmas of wokeness, to be fair, but every once in awhile the long-running game show yields moments of surprising, jagged spontaneity: consider Trebek rapping everyone from Drake to Kanye to Kendrick Lamar to (many) more, or his very directly calling a contestant and her friends “losers.” So, no, Jeopardy didn’t wade into the “stay woke” waters this time around. But don’t be shocked if Trebek starts provoking discussions on the cycle of poverty and the prison-industrial complex before too long. Stranger things have happened.