By

Tags:

Alias Grace Trailer: Another Margaret Atwood Adaptation, This Time a Murder Mini-series

Margaret Atwood fans take note, as the illustrious author’s work is being adapted for TV once again in Netflix’s upcoming and very Canadian Alias Grace, based on her historical-fiction novel of the same name. Sarah Gadon stars as Grace Marks, who in 1843 was convicted of double homicide ­­— although debate has lasted over whether or not Marks actually played a role in the murders or was just an unknowing witness. Atwood’s novel takes from the real-life events of the murders while constructing a fictional narrative around them. Edward Holcroft, Zachary Levi, and Anna Paquin co-star in the six part mini-series, with Sarah Polley writing and Mary Harron (American Psycho) directing. The series will drop on Netflix on November 3.

Alias Grace Trailer: Margaret Atwood and Murder

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.