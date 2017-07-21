If you’re an American Horror Story fan that spends months trying to decipher the title of the next season of the show based on various clues, the wait is finally over. After announcing that Girls star Lena Dunham would be joining its cast earlier today, American Horror Story had another big reveal: its seventh season title. Without further ado, the next season will be entitled (cue drumroll) Cult. The reveal came after FX launched a new website full of freaky, dancing clowns clown that unveiled the big announcement. Earlier this week, Ryan Murphy posted a hint to the title of the show on Instagram: a woman covered in bees. Honestly, I think connecting bees to a cult is a bit of a stretch, but who am I to be such a buzzkill? The theme of this year’s AHS centers around the most recent political election. Considering the fact the very word “cult” defines a group of zealots blindly following a manipulative leader, the title chosen seems to be very apropos.
