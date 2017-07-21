Latest News from Vulture

2:09 a.m.

American Horror Story Reveals Its Season 7 Title And It’s Unrelated to Bees

Not the bees!

12:19 a.m.

The Real Hero of Marvel’s Inhumans Comic-Con Trailer Is Medusa’s Strangling Hair

Marvel’s Inhumans debuts its first two episode in IMAX theater on September 1.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

SNL Cast Members Tell Us Why They Made Brigsby Bear A Bizarre Tragicomedy

The upcoming film balances honest emotion and humor in this earnest story.

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Rocko’s Modern Life Reboot Trailer Deals With All the New Changes Since the ’90s

“I don’t think we’re in the ‘90s anymore.”

Yesterday at 10:42 p.m.

Will Smith On His Netflix Film: "You Almost Can’t Make New Movie Stars Anymore"

Why has the former king of the box office made his new action film for Netflix? “This new world is almost like a friendship with the fans.”

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

The Producers of HBO’s Confederate Respond to the Backlash

“We all knew it was coming.”

Yesterday at 10:23 p.m.

Noah Hawley Is Developing a Doctor Doom Movie at Fox

The world of the Fantastic Four is not totally dead!

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Slap Happy

If Scarlett doesn’t want Gunnar now, she never will.

Yesterday at 9:44 p.m.

The Stories Behind Three Creepy Annabelle: Creation Scenes

The cast and director talked doll horror and pants rips.

Yesterday at 9:35 p.m.

Battlestar Galactica Writers Talk About How They Would Make A Trump-Era BSG

There would most likely be a “crazy, unqualified captain” plot line.

Yesterday at 8:39 p.m.

Will Smith Teams Up With an Orc in the Trailer for the Sci-Fi Film Bright

Elves, and orcs, and fairies, oh my!

Yesterday at 5:24 p.m.

Remembering Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

The Linkin Park front man added a new sensibility and emotional heft to the band.

Yesterday at 5:12 p.m.

Watch Halle Berry Do Comic-Con the Right Way: By Pounding Bourbon

Fox’s Kingsman panel featured enjoyably tipsy cast chemistry.

Yesterday at 4:59 p.m.

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole After Nine Years in Prison

A four-member parole board voted unanimously to set Simpson free as soon as October.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

Mike Shinoda, Rihanna, and More Mourn Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington

Mike Shinoda, Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, and others offered their condolences.

Yesterday at 4:05 p.m.

Review: Dunkirk Is a Great War Movie Marred by Christopher Nolan’s Usual Tricks

Somewhere inside the movie’s muddled timeline is a terrific linear movie.

Yesterday at 3:52 p.m.

How Much Is Harry Styles in Dunkirk?

And does he die, or …?

Yesterday at 3:47 p.m.

Can an Actress Who Struggled With Anorexia Safely Lose Weight for a Role?

Lily Collins, who used to suffer from an eating disorder, lost weight to play the part of a severely anorexic woman in To the Bone.

Yesterday at 3:39 p.m.

Wonderstruck Trailer: New York, in Two Magical Eras

See it in theaters October 20.

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

A Conversation About Naomi Watts’s Instagram, the Summer’s Best Feed

You’re welcome.