La La Anthony is clearly a good friend. She knows not to let the cat out of the bag when it comes to the specifics of Beyoncé’s May push party for her new twins, no matter how violently that cat flails or how easily openable the bag is or even how much we all want to see the cat and how much we hate that its trapped in that bag. Anthony might have showed grace under fire when Andy Cohen peppered her with Beyoncé baby questions on Watch What Happens Live Sunday night, but you can still glean plenty to help flesh out your Beyoncé push party of the mind: backyard BBQ food, Michelle Williams on the guest list, no gift opening, and Tina Knowles turning it up to 50. It’s so little information, and yet more than Bey would let slip about her entire life. Outside the context of an album, of course.