Why should Charlie Brown hog all the animated holiday special glory? Did Linus and his Great Pumpkin ever create an iconic music video that included werewolves and killer dance moves? We think not! This fall CBS is resurrecting the King of Pop with Michael Jackson’s Halloween, an hour-long special featuring the music of the late singer, and an animated version of him. According to Billboard the story revolves around “millennials Vincent (MacGyver star Lucas Till) and Victoria (The Flash film’s Kiersey Clemons), who meet ‘accidentally’ on Halloween night.” The plot from there is very Scooby Doo meets High School Musical: the two enter a hotel at 777 Jackson Street and embark on some sort of spooky, magical journey that ends in “personal discovery” and a final dance number. Several of the network’s stars are also onboard to voice characters including Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Jim Parsons, Lucy Liu and George Ead. Hopefully Cumming will show off his musical theater chops for his own rendition of a Jackson classic.
Comments