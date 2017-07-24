Hopefully when you put your money on which Oscar-winning actress has been in talks to play Barbie, you only used that hard, pink, plastic money that comes with Professional High-Stakes Gambler Barbie. Or are you one of those savvy observers that doesn’t get caught up on an actress’s hair color? Earlier this month Barbie producer Amy Pascal dropped the hint that the frontrunner for the role had already taken home an Oscar. Now The Hollywood Reporter claims Anne Hathaway is currently in negotiations to play the iconic doll in the live-action movie, replacing Amy Schumer after the comedian dropped out of the film earlier this year. THR also notes that Althea Jones, director of the upcoming R-rated female-driven Fun Mom Dinner, is rumored to direct, allegedly at Hathaway’s request. Beautiful, extremely talented, capable of a lot of different roles, and disliked by many for complicated reasons: honestly, this casting might be perfect.
