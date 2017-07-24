Latest News from Vulture

27 mins ago

Preacher Recap: Soul Man

“Sokosha” is the season’s finest episode to date.

10:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Tectonic Plates

None of these women actually want to spend any time together.

9:47 p.m.

Anne Hathaway Reportedly Slips on Those Insane Pink Pumps for the Barbie Movie

As producer Amy Pascal hinted earlier this month, your Barbie Dream Casting Choice is an Oscar-winner after all.

8:57 p.m.

Magician Derek DelGaudio Reports Other Magicians Secretly Filming His Stage Show

Two other magicians were allegedly identified as having recorded parts of DelGaudio’s one-man magic show In & Of Itself

6:27 p.m.

Girls Trip Is the Most Successful R-Rated Summer Comedy Since 2015

Girls Trip’s strong box-office showing over-performed, since the movie only cost about $20 million to make.

5:18 p.m.

The Choreographer for Sia, The OA, and Baby Driver Wants More Faces in Dance

Ryan Heffington also explains how his immersive new WWII-themed show Seeing You was influenced by Madonna.

5:02 p.m.

Thanks to Trump, the Rachel Maddow Ratings Juggernaut Is Not Slowing Down

The MSNBC host is completely dominating her time-slot rivals.

4:50 p.m.

21 Songs, Albums, and Artists to Listen to at the Beach, As Chosen by Musicians

Handpicked by Wiki, Vagabon, and Torres.

3:50 p.m.

Justin Bieber Cancels the Rest of His Purpose Tour

Due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

3:08 p.m.

The Creator of the Original GLOW on Why He Wanted to Put Women Wrestlers on TV

And a few regrets about its 1980s ethnic stereotyping.

2:48 p.m.

Claws Recap: South Beach, Baby!

A little change of scenery really makes this week’s episode pop.

2:14 p.m.

Just How Hard Is It to Kill a Dragon?

A brief history of human-on-dragon warfare.

2:02 p.m.

Warner Bros. Is Digitally Removing Henry Cavill’s Mustache From Justice League

Cavill grew a mustache for Mission: Impossible 6 and is not allowed to shave it.

1:55 p.m.

HBO’s Diana, Our Mother Tells Her Story Through William and Harry

A measured but moving tribute that’s as much about William and Harry as it is about the late princess.

1:45 p.m.

Why Everyone on Insecure Has Better Clothes This Season

Plus, here’s where Issa got her “Niggas” sweatshirt.

12:28 p.m.

Why Does Everybody on Game of Thrones Look Like They Joined a Biker Gang?

There is a very particular aesthetic sweeping Westeros this season.

12:21 p.m.

The Missy Elliott Renaissance Is Here

Few artists are more reflexively self-aware of the music they’re making and image they’re projecting than she is.

11:48 a.m.

We’re Approaching a Major Turning Point in Trump-Era Pop Culture

Trump parallels in movies and TV will soon be intentional instead of just coincidental.

10:57 a.m.

Linkin Park Mourn Front Man Chester Bennington in Emotional Letter

“We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal.”

10:56 a.m.

6 Sexperts on Grey Worm and Missandei’s Future As a Couple

What’s a eunuch in love to do?