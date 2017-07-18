Sam would like to get to know a nice girl. The challenge, however, is that the 18-year-old main character in Atypical is on the autism spectrum. Netflix’s new comedy follows Sam (Keir Gilchrist), who decides it’s time to find a girlfriend, though his newfound independence complicates his relationship with his mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh). Atypical also stars Michael Rapaport as Sam’s father, Brigette Lundy-Paine as his sister Casey, and Amy Okuda as his therapist. Its eight-episode first season will premiere on August 11.