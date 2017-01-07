Ballers Season 3 Trailer: Damn, When Does Dwayne Johnson Ever Sleep?

Elizabeth Warren’s favorite show is back, baby! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson somehow found time in his overflowing schedule to film the third season of the HBO dramedy Ballers, in which, for all of your Ballers virgins out there, he plays a retired NFL player with a penchant for managing pro athletes’ money. With his sidekick (Rob Corddry) in tow, this season they head to Las Vegas to try to land a new football team there, which will definitely be easy and face no conflict whatsoever. It premieres on July 23.