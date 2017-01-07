Latest News from Vulture

1:31 p.m.

Ballers Season 3 Trailer: Damn, When Does Dwayne Johnson Ever Sleep?

Ball is life.

12:23 p.m.

Beyoncé Was Even More Involved in Jay-Z’s 4:44 Than You Think

The album’s producer divulges it all.

11:29 a.m.

NDAs Won’t Prevent Ron Howard From Sharing Behind-the-Scenes Star Wars Moments

But what do the electrical outlets mean?

10:43 a.m.

Jay-Z’s Mom Came Out As Lesbian in a Track for His New Album 4:44

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian.”

10:07 a.m.

Unexpected Gossipmonger Will Ferrell Has Some Tea on Mariah Carey

The House cameo that never was.

10:00 a.m.

Review: The Business of Being Jay-Z Gets Complicated on 4:44

Can Jay-Z still push the dial in mainstream hip-hop?

9:33 a.m.

A Camera Stalks and Kills a Bunch of Teens in the Creepy Polaroid Trailer

Cheryl Blossom gets murdered!

12:08 a.m.

Fyre Festival Co-Creator Billy McFarland Arrested and Charged With Wire Fraud

Fyre Media racked up multiple lawsuits following its now-infamous failed music festival.

Yesterday at 11:02 p.m.

Time to Get Your Hopes Up for a True Detective Season 3 Starring Mahershala Ali

Your casting dreams come True.

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

Adele Was Forced to Cancel Her Final Two Tour Dates Due to Damaged Vocal Cords

“I’m so desperate to do them I’ve even considered miming just to be in front of you and be with you.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Recap: Batter Up

The first-ever Batter Week is here!

Yesterday at 9:27 p.m.

James Cromwell Sentenced to 7 Days in Jail Over New York Energy Company Protest

The Young Pope actor refused to pay fines stemming from the 2015 sit-in.

Yesterday at 7:51 p.m.

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Will No Longer Feature a Bride Auction

One less awkward, pirate-related question you’ll have to field from your kids this summer.

Yesterday at 6:22 p.m.

The Carmichael Show Canceled by NBC

The throwback family sitcom garnered critical acclaim in its three seasons.

Yesterday at 4:40 p.m.

Two Hawaii Five-0 Stars Reportedly Leaving Show Over Salary Disputes

Kim and Park are credited with as many episodes as their two other co-stars, Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

8 Movies to See (or Skip) This July 4 Weekend

The next best thing to the Hamptons is your local theater.

Yesterday at 4:13 p.m.

We Might Know The Names of Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s New Twins

Always follow the trademarking receipts.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

Olivia de Havilland Has Apparently Seen Enough of Feud to Sue FX Over It

The Oscar winner is celebrating her 101st birthday with some legal action.

Yesterday at 3:57 p.m.

‘Jane Roe’ Speaks: Teresa Lancaster on The Keepers and Her Search for Justice

“There isn’t one day that goes by where I don’t hear Maskell’s name, and it’s haunting.”

Yesterday at 3:10 p.m.

When Did Arcade Fire and the Killers Become the Same Band?

Try to tell the difference between their new songs. We dare you.