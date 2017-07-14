Fresh from her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Pamela Adlon is back with more Better Things. In a promo for season two of the FX comedy, Adlon’s character Sam shares a not-so-intimate moment with a guy at a bar, where she’d rather drink alone, thank you very much. Adlon co-created Better Things with Louis C.K., writes for the series, and will direct all ten episodes of season two. The series returns September 14.