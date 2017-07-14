Beyoncé’s Twins Have Their First Official Photo Shoot

Photo: beyonce/Instagram

Sir and Rumi Carter’s first photo shoot has been revealed to the world. Beyoncé shared an Instagram of her holding her one-month-old twins, all the while keeping in line with the tropical, floral aesthetic that has followed these twins since they were in utero.

Similar to the pregnancy announcement, she is pictured holding her babies in front of a floral arch, wearing with a blue veil and purple, ruffled robe by Palomo Spain. The singer captioned the image, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.”

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement was the most-liked Instagram of all time (11 million likes), but as of Friday morning the twins were holding strong at 4.2 million. We’re rooting for you, newborns!