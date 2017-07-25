Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

Bill Clinton and James Patterson Courting A-List Directors To Adapt Their Novel

Clinton and co-writer James Patterson are reportedly holding meetings with J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg and more.

17 mins ago

The Fosters Recap: Rise Up

The Days Since Drew Has Acted Like a Dick counter is still firmly stuck at zero.

8:22 p.m.

Olivia de Havilland Is Wasting No Time Suing Ryan Murphy

Havilland’s lawyers entered a motion in the lawsuit to get an earlier trial date.

6:13 p.m.

James Cameron Will Address Titanic ‘Factual Choices’ in New Special

Will he admit Kate and Leo could have both fit on that plank? Don’t hold your breath.

6:09 p.m.

James Gunn Wants It Made Perfectly Clear He Does Not Have Sex With Raccoons

So just don’t even think about that.

6:04 p.m.

Insecure Finally Got the Ratings Boost It Deserved

Looks like HBO’s strategy worked.

5:45 p.m.

17 Comics to Read at the Beach, As Chosen by Creators

Handpicked by Tom King, Shannon Watters, and Veronica Fish

4:56 p.m.

Your Guide to the Similar-Looking Men of Dunkirk

How can you tell those similar-looking British actors with enviable cheekbones apart?

4:54 p.m.

Where David Lynch and Lana Del Rey Meet

The director and the singer share more than just a worldview and vibe.

3:41 p.m.

The Duplass Brothers’ HBO Anthology Series Is Nothing Like Togetherness

It will surprise you with every episode.

3:23 p.m.

Insecure to Premiere New Music From Miguel, Bryson Tiller, and Jazmine Sullivan

Insecure’s music supervisor tells us about the songs of Issa Rae’s L.A.

2:22 p.m.

Brigsby Bear, a Parable of Pop-Culture Obsession That’s Realer Than You’d Think

Who among us didn’t grow up in a basement?

2:05 p.m.

My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way’s Main Thing Is Writing Comics Now

“I find that writing is way harder.”

12:45 p.m.

Ben Stiller Is a Sad Dad Named Brad in the Brad’s Status Trailer

Co-starring Jemaine Clement, Luke Wilson, and Michael Sheen, hopefully as dads too.

12:35 p.m.

Get Ready for Awards Season: See What’s Headed to TIFF This Year

See the full lineup of films.

12:00 p.m.

Netflix, Looking for a Simpsons, Orders Matt Groening Fantasy Animated Series

Disenchantment will feature the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre.

10:38 a.m.

Did You Catch Michael Caine’s Cameo in Dunkirk?

Hint: Listen closely.

10:12 a.m.

Passion Pit’s Michael Angelakos: The Music Industry Nearly Killed Me

“The risks associated with being a commercialized artist and embarking on a typical album release … have nearly killed me.”

10:07 a.m.

The Bachelorette Recap: Meeting the Family

Bryan is a phony and a fake and he’s probably gonna win.

9:53 a.m.

Donald Trump Blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter for ‘No One Likes You’ Tweet

Apparently tweeting “Lolllllll no one likes you” was the final straw.