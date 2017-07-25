The mystery novel The President Is Missing won’t hit bookshelves until summer 2018, but that isn’t stopping the book’s co-writers, Bill Clinton and James Patterson, from getting a head start on selling the movie rights. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former president and the best-selling author are holding meetings this week with top producers to talk about the project, names like J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg, and George Clooney are all in the mix. While details about the thriller are limited, it promises to utilize “insider details that only a president can know,” and presumably will involve a president either being kidnapped or escaping Secret Service’s watchful eye for some much needed me-time at a McDonald’s.
